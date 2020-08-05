I’ve known Sidney Pulitzer for many years as a successful businessman. But I respectfully disagree with his letter to the editor in which he decries the city administration’s leadership as it relates to our tourism industry.
Pulitzer is right that New Orleans has become over-dependent on tourism. The COVID crisis should serve as a wake-up call to New Orleanians to change the tourist-oriented policies that have directed disproportionate tax and other benefits to the hospitality industry at the expense of meeting urgent infrastructure needs and broadening our industrial base.
But that is a challenge for another day. Today we need to stay focused on keeping the city on track to be as healthy as possible until a vaccine is developed. Public health must come first.
Moreover, Mayor LaToya Cantrell understands that the best way to ensure a quick revival of our tourism business is to show the world that we are careful, not cavalier, about our guests’ and citizens’ well-being. The mayor and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, along with our governor, are at the top of the class, in my opinion, in balancing public safety against careful, measured steps towards reopening our economy as soon as possible.
SCOTT HOWARD
retired banker
New Orleans