The behavior of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference is disturbing but not surprising. Sen. Cruz enjoys acting the part of an immature grade-schooler with his childish taunts of people who disagree with him politically. Scalise has forgotten the "U.S." in his title stands for United States. Yes, he represents Louisiana; however, last time I checked Louisiana, California and New York are all part of these United States.
I moved to New Orleans from Minnesota last year and enjoy living here. The only downside was discovering Steve Scalise represents me in Congress. His attack on other states makes the words that describe our country nothing more than an oxymoron.
MARK WEBER
retired business executive
New Orleans