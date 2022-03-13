Donald Trump has shot the United States of America twice on Fifth Avenue by denying COVID-19 through maligning science and public health experts, and equally heinous, the planning and leading of an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
Each event cost the USA dearly — nearly 1 million people dead and the killing of our fragile concept of democracy.
So what swift and urgent application of the rule of law will the Justice Department apply to Trump and all who supported these acts of criminality? We continue to witness the erosion of our democracy state by state by the Trumplican Party via the erosion of voting rights and the proliferation of propaganda on public health initiatives, because the system designed to hold lawlessness in check doesn't seem to apply to Trump and all in his circle. He knew this when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue.
It is evident to Black people in the USA that there is a dual system of justice that literally and figuratively continues to put a knee on our necks and backs for minor infraction of the law, immediately and swiftly, leading to the loss of Black lives most times.
Can that same level of swift justice be applied to Trump, since he is on record breaking multiple laws, especially the constitutional violation against leading an insurrection, which he continues to perpetuate. Where oh where is the urgency to save the USA from lawless autocrats and dictators like Trump. Is this the "American Legal Standard," that it's OK to break the Golden Rule as long as you are well connected, well heeled, and White male?"
IVY MATHIEU
human resources consultant
LaPlace