Are you ready for a burst of good news in a difficult year?
Although 2020 is not quite over, we have already set a new record by returning $16.7 million (and counting) in unclaimed property money. Unclaimed property is lost money that comes to the Louisiana Department of Treasury so we can return it to you. It includes stocks, uncashed checks, unredeemed gift certificates, life insurance proceeds and even savings bonds.
Here is another bright spot in 2020: Because you voted earlier this year in favor of creating a constitutional trust fund for unclaimed property, your money will always be there for you to claim it.
As state treasurer, returning your money is especially important in a year marked by a pandemic and financial uncertainty.
There are 900 million reasons why you should visit www.latreasury.com and search for Unclaimed Property. Literally. Despite returning millions of dollars this year, we still have $900 million in unclaimed property.
Even if you checked in the past and did not find money that belongs to you, check again. We get in new money every day. Maybe you only searched for your name. You should search for your parents, your children and other relatives.
Earlier this year, we returned $50,000 in savings bonds to the family of a woman who died in 2011. The woman, whose first name was Kathryn, bought the savings bonds to provide for her family’s future. The bonds were in the names of her son and three grandchildren.
Kathryn tucked the savings bonds into a bank box, where they sat for years until they were turned over to us as unclaimed property. Her son did not know the bonds existed until we contacted him.
With two of the grandchildren out of work, those bonds were like pennies from heaven for a family hit hard by the pandemic. The bonds will help Kathryn’s family during the hard times, just as she intended.
Technology is helping us get better at reuniting people like Kathryn’s family with their missing money. Earlier this year, we worked from our kitchen tables to return unclaimed property to animal shelters, nonprofits, hospitals and regular people. However, we can’t find everyone on our own.
That’s why we made it as easy as possible for you to search for and claim your money, www.latreasury.com. You can do everything online. Maybe you’ll find a few pennies from heaven.
JOHN SCHRODER
state treasurer
Baton Rouge