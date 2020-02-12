I was ready.
I had my popcorn, hot dog and soda. I was really ready!
At 7 p.m. I turned the TV volume up a little so I wouldn’t miss hearing it all from the Democratic hopefuls. For the most part they stood in solidarity and said nothing new to meaningless questions (more like statements) from biased moderators.
I had enough! I switched channels to watch “Ancient Aliens” in hopes that those circus performers may have had some connection to the "untaxed migrant” space travelers.
PAUL VOGT SR.
retired maritime worker
Abita Springs