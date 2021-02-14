Remember Mardi Gras 2020? That was then, a long year ago.
Everyone from near and far gathered in New Orleans to celebrate the madness that is Mardi Gras and then to ready for the solemn period of Lent, the 40-day period from Ash Wednesday to Easter.
Everyone was deciding what to give up for Lent this year. Traditionally, observant Christians give up meat (carnevale). Less observant give up alcohol, chocolate, etc.
Everyone was anticipating how challenging it would be to do without for 40 days — 40 days!
No one had heard of the novel coronavirus. No one could have imagined how much more than meat, alcohol or chocolate for just 40 days could morph into an extended season of giving up so much for so many due to COVID.
Nearly 500,000 have lost their lives.
For the rest of us:
We have given up school, jobs, visiting with family and friends, moves, theater, gyms, sports, museums, restaurants, bars and more.
We have given up attending weddings, graduations, funerals. We have given up travel and haircuts.
We now view chores like going to the grocery and pharmacy as carefully undertaken outings.
No one could have imagined that there would be no Carnival/Mardi Gras 2021.
No one could believe that lifting your shirt for beads would be replaced by rolling up your sleeve for shots (not Jell-o shots).
Everyone would gladly take back the 40 days of deprivation for what is the extended state in which we find ourselves now.
EDITH ROSENBLUM
retired, public relations
New Orleans