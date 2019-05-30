Robert Hebert’s recent letter regarding the minimum wage was chock full of his usual right wing econo-babble. Hebert seems to live in a world where any economic policy that doesn’t require the rabble (that’s you and me) to kiss the toes of the 1% is a commie plot.
He apparently believes that paying folks a living wage is bad for them. Hebert also cited a Gallup poll that showed that 51% of Americans aged 18 to 29 have a positive view of “socialism.” Strangely enough, once you explain that both Social Security and Medicare are socialist programs (most people get back more in benefits than they pay in), polling on the popularity of socialism skyrockets.
Hebert tends to rant a bit about relying on polling opinion for governance advice. We have been running this country on polling for more than 230 years. We call those polls “elections.”
According to The Washington Post (Dec. 29, 2017), the United States has the “stingiest” (aka “most Republican”) minimum wage policy in the developed world. The U.S. minimum wage as a percentage of median income is lower than in 28 of the 36 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The minimum wage is closer to the median wage in Turkey, Slovenia, Latvia and Estonia than in the United States (aka “the richest country that has ever existed”). Shame on us.
Moreover, if you give someone in a minimum wage job a raise, that money will go right back into the economy and not into stock speculation or some account in the Caymans. An increase in the minimum wage brings with it a decrease in the number of folks who rely on public assistance. It strikes me that, if the recent GOP tax scam act had tied lower corporate taxes directly to wage increases for workers, we would have taken giant strides toward resolving this issue. I guess the Republicans care more about billionaires and big business than they do the poor and middle class. Who knew?
According to PolitiFact (May 22, 2018), if the minimum wage had kept up with inflation since 1968, it would now be more than $11.50. Business owners are making a lot more money; their employees aren’t.
Conservatives have proclaimed the end of the world in response to every social program ever conceived by progressives — including Social Security and Medicare. I just checked. The world is still here.
And it will be if we pay the poorest workers in America a fair living wage.
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge