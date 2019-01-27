A distinctly Louisianan characteristic is the ability to live like there is no tomorrow, find nothing above making light of, and composting pain into something that is not only bearable, but fun. Remember the Mardi Gras following Hurricane Katrina?
The same ingenuity and playful spirit that rebuilt the city can save our collective mojo now.
Do we have to be miserable because something happens?” The answer from an unhappy man likely would be, “Yes.” The answer from a wise man would be “No! I am the master of my destiny, perception is reality and I choose to focus on the positive.”
A Louisiana man would more likely say “Big Hell No . . . And how much friggin fun can I squeeze out of this thing?” In Louisiana, our speciality is scaling up the fun-o-meter. As a popular saying goes, “In New Orleans, we don’t hide our crazy, we take it out and parade it!” Another old saying goes, “Why let reality screw up a good story?”
What would be the one thing that costs nothing and turns our misery into our into dreams of what’s next and better? Putting aside any superfluous grousing about our playoff game that is unproductive and negative feeling. Why? Because talking about things we can’t do anything about it is unproductive toward the goal of having a happy life. To re-litigate and lament the facts beyond solution-making is a losing game well beyond the playing field. I ask myself, “Does this thought bring me joy or solve a problem? If not, I don’t need it! There is already talk of having a Saints parade to appreciate their record-breaking achievements and vibes, capitalizing on the spirit of all being on the same team.
Do we want to be “Saints-dependent” for our happiness? Did the joy we felt when the Saints won the Superbowl come from the Saints? No, we created it by spontaneously giving ourselves permission to have access to the super-joyous thoughts that led to those feelings. Perception is reality, as evidenced by the ecstatic feelings falling in love can suddenly produce and why some, following a disaster, feel gratitude instead of depression and hopelessness.
If our happy and unhappy feelings can only come from within ourselves,and are not dependent on circumstances, then we can have those feelings anytime.
New Orleanians are known for their easy smile and ability to live in the moment and shoot for the highest (and funnest or funniest) possibilities. The super-excellent state of mind we reveled in culminating in our playoff game can be our daily state. Because we can. Why the hell not?
Let's make happiness the legacy of our sports' obsession. Game on, Saints fans!
Amanda Winters
mental health counselor
Metairie