The faux outrage expressed by Trump sycophants such as Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise regarding the FBI court-approved search of Donald Trump's residence reminds us all that, in recent years, the Republican Party has become a performative political party engaging in a perpetual politics of outrage.
At a time of deep cultural, technological and social change, the GOP response has been various expressions of outrage. They have blocked immigration reform legislation, they have sought to undermine health care reform, they block any efforts to respond to the challenge of climate change, most GOP politicians are silent on the Jan. 6 insurrection, they celebrate rights being taken away from citizens and most cower to Trump's bullying.
Instead of governing for the greater good, they seek to control and rule for their own personal and in some instances their own religious beliefs.
PHILIP FRADY
retired professor and consultant
New Orleans