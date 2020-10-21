I just read Pat Shanley’s letter thinking of government as a business.
Though he doesn’t say it, lots of people take that idea and extrapolate it to pointing out the inefficiencies of government vs. a business. A fallacy of comparing the two is losing sight of the purposes of the two entities.
The bottom line of a business is turning a profit. The raison d’être for government is providing services to people. And some of the people are either temporarily down on their luck or permanently unable to care for themselves.
It’s hard to make a profit while providing services to those kind of people and their families. May we all keep those premises in mind the next time that we want to unload on government.
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte