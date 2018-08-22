The Advocate's recent coverage of the young residents moving into University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Bonin Hall reminded me of the summer I moved into Bonin and immediately felt at home. How well I remember Mrs. Higgins as housemother-in-charge, Mrs. Cline being the well-dressed assistant from Crowley, and Mrs. Whatley, whose daughter (Nancy) often spoke of her upcoming marriage.
Bonin Hall's comfortable Southern style allowed me to casually read in the lobby, study in my room and in the office when my "desk worker" duties were slow. While on the second floor, my favorite "recess" involved looking out into the courtyard as the birds, squirrels and students went about their daily duties.
My last two years were on the first floor next to two delightful individuals who knew the value of studying and bringing humor into our day-to-day lives. Judy always spoke of her blue eyes, and Patricia is remembered for patiently balancing her checkbook. I still enjoy reliving the periodic Sunday evenings when Judy, Patricia, Diane, Martha, Martha's sister, Martha's sister's roommate, and I would take a break and walk to Piccadilly's for a delicious meal. I also, remember Comeaux's grocery being generous with the boudin in times of need.
I remember laundry being picked up and returned in great shape. I remember residents scrambling to clean up their rooms the night before Mrs. Higgins did her inspections.
How well I remember the dorm being treated to occasional nighttime gatherings that included light conversation, punch, scrumptious cake supplied by Poupart's bakery, and a very talented resident imitating a mannequin.
On the reality check side, there was the time a study group matter-of-factly expressed concern over my grade in a required class, and the discussion that followed provided respectful mental support throughout my years as an instructor.
The Advocate's Aug. 17 "Connecting Rides" article reminds me of the summer that a bus picked me up from my Crowley residence in the mornings and returned me from then-University of Southwestern Louisiana if I needed a ride in the afternoons, all free of charge.
Yes, despite all the sadness that we experience in today's world, we have reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow.
Barbara Spencer
retired educator
Lafayette