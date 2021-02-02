I am a Democrat who pays my property taxes and supports the Lafayette Public Library. I do not agree with every item they have in the library, but I respect their right to address the needs of all of their patrons.
I am thus distressed to think that the library board would find the presentation on the history of Black voting too controversial for the community. Let the community make that decision by its attendance or lack thereof. Let the board propose another presentation if they wish. Do not deprive the citizens of the community access to a program that educates about the very convoluted efforts to restrict Black voting now or in the past.
A part of the library’s commitment is to inform the public on issues that we may not research on our own. This is one aspect of good education. Its commitment is not to feed us information that only reinforces one-sided views.
I suggest that the board reconsider this decision. It does nothing to add to their image or that of the Lafayette Public Library system.
CLAIRE MANES, Ph.D.
retired teacher
Lafayette