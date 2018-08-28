I was driving on North Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans recently. Parks and Parkways employees were out cutting the grass in the median. They were also blowing the clippings and debris out into the street. Six months ago, the Department of Public Works had crews on North Carrollton cleaning storm drains. So, now we have one city department spending millions on clearing drains and another city department putting debris right back into the drains that were just cleaned. Is City Hall truly dysfunctional beyond repair? If this were a private business, the Parkways management would be looking for new employment.
Sid Chrestia
sales
New Orleans