"The time has come," the walrus said, "to speak of many things." We are surely down a rabbit hole with Alice. The people doing the investigations should be investigated for the things they are investigating. "Off with their heads," said the Queen, "and then we'll see if they are guilty." The impeachment hearings were like the Mad Hatter's Tea Party. Please America, wake up. It doesn't matter if it is Donald Trump or Donald Duck. We have record employment and economic growth and are on the verge of trade deals with other countries that will further enhance the business climate. Stop looking to the government for hand-outs and stop hating Donald Trump; it is bad for your digestion.
Look around at what is happening. No new wars, other countries paying more for their security, taxes are more reasonable, and people are getting raises. Good things will keep coming as communities get more revenue from sale taxes as consumer spending increases. Complex technology will require higher levels of education, which will increase the demand for teachers and result in pay increases for them and everyone. Don't get mired down in personalities; focus on the results.
Michael DeFelice
real estate
Zachary