As it is now over 20 days and counting in Mid City and not one debris pick up (tree branches and/or leaves) has happened. If those of us bagging leaves hadn’t been bagging leaves they would have been in the storm drains blocking drainage during the post-Ida rain events.
How long do we have to wait until this debris is removed?
But leaving loose leaves on the curb to be picked up for over 20 days on oak-lined streets is like herding cats.
They won’t stay or go where you want them to and they will despite your best efforts be in the way or in this case clog the already problematic drainage system.
How long?
KARL DELUCA
retired, purchasing
New Orleans