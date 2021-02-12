I continue to be appalled at the conduct of some senators and representatives who still perpetuate lies from Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, four of them are Louisiana representatives and even more unfortunate is that two of them — John N. Kennedy and Steve Scalise — purport to represent me. They don’t.
For four years, they kowtowed to Trump as he assaulted our democracy. As his sycophants, they refused to speak out against his mendacity and venal actions. They did not do the right thing.
Now these same people in Congress, along with many more of our country’s representatives, continue to support Trump by contending that he cannot be impeached now. That is contrary to the prevailing legal opinion and some precedent.
But for these people, it is an easy way to avoid expressing objections to Trump’s inciting a riot and other seditious behaviors. Are they afraid that they will lose Trump’s voters’ support if they do the right thing to protect our country?
Our representatives in Congress are accorded great respect and have many privileges that the rest of us do not: fabulous health care, substantial remuneration, respect and admiration, impressive office space, a well-paid staff, and more, all paid by us, American taxpayers. Do they not understand the principle of noblesse oblige?
With their positions come responsibilities to their constituents, to our country and to truth and morality. They have an obligation to do the right thing for their country and the people they represent. If many constituents still believe the lies that underlie their support for Trump, they need the truth from their elected representatives: Trump lost the presidency in a free and careful election.
Our representatives know this without question, but few have said it clearly. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has deferred to each senator’s “own conscience” in determining his or her vote on impeachment. How optimistic.
Where are the consciences of Kennedy and Scalise?
ELLEN WIDEN KESSLER
retired lawyer
Metairie