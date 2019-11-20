Climate change — real or not? Including many scientists, some say we are experiencing climate change. The Republican Party and many others say climate change is not real.
Instead of battle in the trenches over these two extreme points of view — only one can be correct — let’s take the negative outcome of these two conflicting premises and apply to each a principle of the "7 Habits of Highly Effective People" — “Begin with the end in mind.”
If climate change is not real, “A Chinese hoax,” as our president stated, and we if adopt some version of the Green New Deal to combat what is not real, many unnecessary costs would occur. If the scientists are correct and climate change is real, what happens if we don’t do what they advocate? As I understand the predictions, our children will live with a very changed world including extreme weather, rising seas, abundant poverty and feminine.
The question to me is this: Do we cover our bets and decrease the effect of the greenhouse gases or gamble our future by our collective denial? What side of this equation do I want to risk my grandchildren’s future?
David W. Earle
business coach and counselor
Baton Rouge