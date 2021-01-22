It is horrifying that the Republican Party allows Rep. Steve Scalise, of Jefferson, to keep his leadership position in Congress.
He is not a stupid person, yet he doggedly holds on to a conspiracy theory that had its day in court and was debunked not once, but 60 times, including in the U.S. Supreme Court to which President Donald Trump appointed three justices. Isn’t the judgment of over 80 judges appointed by presidents Trump, George W. Bush and even Ronald Reagan enough to convince him that perhaps it is time to accept the reality that this election was, according to Trump’s own director of election security, the safest election ever?
Isn’t it time to accept what William Barr, Trump’s attorney general, said, that the Justice Department found no evidence of voter fraud?
Scalise’s stance is terribly disheartening and upsetting. All the while, Scalise has been banking legal bribes in the form of campaign donations that now amount to $34 million. Nope, I guess he’s not stupid at all.
That Scalise would play this increasingly dangerous game of putting partisanship above country, contributing in part to the seditious assault on our Capitol, is disgraceful. It is no less seditious than had he personally been in the assault.
That he appears politically unaffected is similarly disgraceful. What suckers we are in the 1st Congressional district to let him get away with this.
Shame on us for voting for him. Let us not make that mistake again.
JOHN NIRENBERG
retired professor
Mandeville