There is a story I like to tell, sometimes. I am privileged to have served nearly 17 years in the U.S. Army. After the Ft. Hood shooting, I remember trying to get to work at Ft. Polk the next day. The gate would usually have a line of two-three cars and would take about a minute, maybe less, to pass. But this morning, the line was backed up for miles and it took around 15-20 minutes before I was through. The reason? The guards were checking — not just military IDs — but driver’s licenses, insurance, and registrations.
None of these things, even had they been required at Ft. Hood, would have remotely prevented or mitigated the shooting.
Later, I was casually speaking with a colonel about the response, and how the Army has a long and illustrious tradition of solving the wrong problem, often through knee-jerk reactions.
"Well," he replied, "you have to do something."
"Sir," I said, "I strongly disagree. Reactions must be tailored and they must address the problem. Belief that you have to do something for the sake of appearances, even when that something is irrelevant, is weak leadership. Strong leaders make the right calls and provide calming reassurance. Sometimes, the right call is simply to exercise tactical patience and confidence in the plan."
"Hmm," he said, dismissively, one eyebrow raised, and that was the end of it. But even now, I still agree with my former self, and the sentiment is universally applicable.
Krewes have employed tandem floats for decades. Before 2020, they were involved in one reported fatality (2008); this year alone, there have been two. That may be cause for alarm, yes, but only if we can identify 1) What changed this year, and 2) How said change became the proximate cause for the incidents. The mere existence of tandem floats isn’t it. It's not even obvious that the latest tragedy was in any way related to the tandemness of the float in question. Regardless, there are number of mitigations that could be employed before a ban. These include protective netting, rails, and even ground guides walking alongside the gaps (a long-standing Army practice).
These events are tragic, but we should examine the proximate cause and not hand-wave the problem with some dramatic proclamation. Worse than inconvenience, it may mask the true cause behind the false security that comes with solving a problem that didn't exist. When we examine recent changes, more probable causes emerge, including bigger crowds on fewer routes and faster parades with less marching. But most likely, it's just a terrible coincidence and the product of millions of people attending dozens of parades, nearly all of whom come away safe and satisfied.
BOBBIE RAGSDALE III
real estate developer and officer, U.S. Army Reserve
Metairie