I’m sorry, but I just can’t be quiet anymore.
I was a teacher for 17 years, a mental health professional at Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority, a consultant in Families in Need of Services court, a pre-trial diversion counselor with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office and am now in private practice for 20+ years. I have seen what happens to children who are not parented by responsible adults.
Why can’t we give the police permission to enforce status offense laws? Status offenses are crimes because of one’s age, such as truancy (not attending school), curfew violations, possessing controlled substances (cigarettes, alcohol, drugs), driving without a license, etc.
Can’t we allow our police to pick up children who are out after curfew (11 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and take them to jail to await pickup by their parents instead of letting them roam the streets to break into homes and cars and hijack/injure/murder people?
Why aren’t their parents aware that they are out in the middle of the night instead of home in bed getting ready to go to school in the morning? This is about taking responsibility for raising your children.
CLAIRE C. HESSE
licensed professional counselor, marriage and family therapist
New Orleans