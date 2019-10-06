The conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump tried to get the Ukrainians to help him manufacture is so stupid. If former Vice President Joe Biden's son were involved in Ukrainian corruption, then the removal of the then-prosecutor would have only put Biden's son in jeopardy — because the prosecutor was removed for his failure to prosecute corruption.
The removal of this prosecutor was sanctioned by the Obama administration, supported by Ukrainian anti-corruption activists, all the European allies, and even groups like the International Monetary Fund. It was not Biden's personal action. He was just the messenger. Trump dares to point at these facts, call them corrupt, and hope that America just looks the other way.
One of the scariest realizations is that Trump is truly mentally unstable. He is crying like a baby about a right to confront his accuser, a right that is guaranteed at trial, and we aren't at trial yet. He thinks he is beyond the rules and doesn't have to follow the process. Yet Trump has threatened his accusers (who, by the way, just agree with the criminal acts Trump admitted) with death, likening them to how "traitors" used to to get the death penalty. Now, some of his supporters have reportedly put a bounty on the whistleblower's head. I think that if any of the identities of the people involved in making the whistle-blowing complaint were made public, their very lives wold be in jeopardy.
This is the saddest time in American political history. And one has to wonder why Trump would go so low as to fabricate a Biden conspiracy in the first place. Why would he put our Ukrainian allies, who are at war with Russia, in harm's way? How many Ukrainians died because Trump single-handedly delayed precious military aid that Congress dedicated to their struggling democracy?
I agree with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that this is a sad time in American history. One thing is sure, though. Trump will be tried. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just stated that, if the House votes to impeach Trump, he won't stop proceedings in the Senate. So it's up to Republicans to stand up for their country. We will see who ends up on the right side of history — and whose cowardice would throw American values, and human decency, into the trash.
Veronica Collins Sanger
attorney
New Orleans