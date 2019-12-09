The recent article by Terry Jones about how the nonprofit organization Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge is struggling financially while having some 600 requests for home repairs made me sad. It seems this organization’s mission to aid older, veteran and disabled homeowners depends on volunteers to do the repairs and funding from businesses and private donors. To see that donations are some $240,000 less than last year is alarming and requires our help. So many requests result from the 2016 flood.
I’m very old. I retired in 1994 and get to reflect on decades of changes. This group of volunteers, Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, is practicing Christian faith with love and compassion toward the poor.
Surely the pastors of our great Baton Rouge churches that fill with Christians on Sunday will remind them now to step up so that help is needed. I’m not wealthy, but I’m donating $1,000 to help, and I challenge Sunday Christians to do the same.
Our mayor expresses the need to do something about blight. Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge has been doing something. She could encourage the downtown civic club members to help them with funds.
We must question our priorities. The very rich and very influential Baton Rouge Area Foundation recently announced it had gotten commitments for some $40 million to be used to dredge out the LSU Lakes again. This certainly will be appreciated by the wealthy homeowners around the lakes. Wow. What influence.
These poor people that executive director Chris Andrews with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge wants to help just want their homes restored and would surely appreciate any help from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
John L. Hillman
retired
Baton Rouge