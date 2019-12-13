Jeff Landry, John Kennedy and congressional GOP members in general obviously believe that they only represent their party rather than the general electorate. Once elected, these folks represent ALL of their constituents. It is clear that Landry, Kennedy and company are more comfortable with one-party states just like North Korea, Russia and China. We need to elect people who believe in the Constitution and the basic principles of our democratic republic.
Jonathan David Tankel
professor emeritus
New Orleans