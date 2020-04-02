Could this finally be the beginning of the end of American arrogance?
Every day, President Donald Trump paints a fantasy of how he is in control and coming to our rescue, and every night Rachel Maddow and doctors, mayors and governors tell the tragic truth that we are days, no weeks, no months behind in addressing this pandemic.
Trump's air of arrogance, invulnerability and "greatness" has so delayed our national response that now whatever we do is too little, too late to protect us from the spread of the virus, and Trump is being exposed as an inadequate out-of-touch narcissist.
So we must listen to the real leaders, the doctors, mayors, and governors who see clearly the desperate danger we are facing, and we must do all we can to protect our families, neighbors and our nation if we are to survive.
There is no time for gloating that Trump has been trumped by this virus. He is right about one thing: We are war with this deadly virus, and we all must be extremely vigilant to stop the spread of the virus. So far it is a war that American arrogance has left us so ill-prepared to fight that thousands will die.
As we see from China and South Korea, the virus can be stopped by extreme measures of caution. We also must learn from Italy what will happen if our steps are too little, too late and too lax.
Yes, we need more than ever caring messages of love and support but do it by phone or internet: Do not get close and do not touch. Our safety, our lives require extreme vigilance.
JIM O'NEILL
professional counselor
Metairie