In a recent Advocate, an Associated Press article by Jan Deitch reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg received the Genesis Prize in Israel.
Deitch goes on to mention Ginsburg’s “Jewish heritage as a source for her love of learning and sensitivity to the plight of oppressed minorities.” She further writes that “Ginsburg quoted from a statement she gave years ago when she was asked about how her Jewish heritage fits together with her occupation as a judge: "I am a judge, born raised and proud of being a Jew. The demand for justice, for peace, for enlightenment runs through the entirety of Jewish history and Jewish tradition.”
Should Judge Amy Coney Barrett have said those exact words except for “Jewish” and replaced it with “Catholic,” the irate left would be screaming that she is unfit, a papist and other hateful sputtering.
Are Catholics fairer game than Protestant denominations or Jews, and should they be treated differently?
Paul S. Vogt Sr.
retired marine worker
Abita Springs