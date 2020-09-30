Columnist Michael Barone fears the Democrats in taking power will ensure the admission of new states to the Union, including — quelle horreur — the District of Columbia. A wave of off-colored senatorial seats is also portended, from Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands.
Expanding statehood is a bit of extra trouble when the goal is simply to fumigate the White House, but Republican spirits are undaunted in their paranoia that somehow, from some crack or crevice, hordes of new Democratic voters will emerge.
But striking is Barone’s justification for continuing to reject D.C. statehood: “The framers feared a local mob would overpower the federal government,” and then he depicts the recent protest in Lafayette Square through which Trump carried his worn-out Bible (upside down) as an overthrow that “nearly happened.”
To quote the other guy, “Come on, man!”
GERARD WIMBERLY
lawyer
Metairie