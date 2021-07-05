This newspaper's Will Sutton quoted five words from the Declaration of Independence, and then rambled disjointedly for several 100 words trying to make the arguments that (a) since "all men are created equal," all should enjoy equal incomes and equal housing, and (b) the governments should stop the "updating" of electoral districts based on "racial discrimination."
In response to item (a), it takes a sophomoric level of mental incompetence to conflate equal outcomes with having been created equally. I'm sure Sutton understands, but is pandering to, a demographic that won't acknowledge that those who drop out of school, join gangs, and engage in shootouts with rival gangs should have zero claim to an equal (or even subsidized) standard of living.
Point (b) needs little discussion beyond examining a map of Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, which Troy Carter was recently elected to represent. No other state in America has a district this convoluted. And it was created specifically to ensure that no White candidate could win that seat.
Before Sutton lectures us again about Juneteenth and tries to tie it to the issues he so ineptly inserted into his recent diatribe, he needs to read the headline in the June 20 edition that chronicles the shooting of six (two of whom died) at a Black nightclub on Juneteenth.
This is almost a daily occurrence in Baton Rouge (seven people were shot at the same site two years previously), yet he pretends that all of Baton Rouge's problems are rooted in systemic racism.
ERNEST GAMMON SR.
business owner
Baton Rouge