Once again, the subject of business taxes is front and center. This always brings the statement that businesses do not pay taxes, consumers do and therefore business taxes should be eliminated or minimized.
It is worth pointing out that consumers also pay labor and material costs, sales and administrative costs, loan interest, maintenance and profit. There are never arguments that any of these costs should be eliminated to help increase profits.
It is also worth noting that many businesses make products that are sold outside the state or the country so eliminating taxes would not benefit the state or local consumers.
My limited experience in business tells me that a fair, competitive, simple and predictable tax and business environment is what is necessary to benefit all stakeholders somewhat equally. Tax rate is only one part of the decision-making process when building or expanding a business and personal income tax is only one part of deciding where to seek employment.
When we satisfactorily address education, crime, politics and infrastructure, we will be in a much stronger position to attract desirable businesses to Louisiana and retain our university graduates. Until then, we will be little more than a useful tool for desirable businesses to get a good deal elsewhere — even places that tax businesses.
BO BIENVENU
retired veteran
Prairieville