It’s heartbreaking to hear from our young people who haven’t been given a chance, or the resources they need to thrive. Instead of being treated with respect and acceptance by adults, they’re perceived as criminals unworthy of love.
But the societal issues that haunt our young people are the same systemic inequities New Orleans has struggled with for years. Even as the city continues to be a top destination place for many, the struggle to resolve issues of systemic inequity persists.
The same racism, poverty, and displacement that plague today’s young people bore down on their parents and grandparents. Today’s outcomes are the compounded result of generations of systemic oppression. Without relationships, resources, and opportunities, some folks are left to focus only on survival rather than possibilities for success. Our youth are often left in neighborhoods worn down from disinvestment and where the social fabric has been destroyed.
Instead of addressing structural inequities that rob our communities of the resources they need to thrive, some policymakers point the finger at young people who are in fact the victims of societal failures to create safe and just communities.
We can’t change the past, but policymakers can follow concrete steps to change the future.
The New Orleans Children and Youth Planning Board, New Orleans Youth Alliance and the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families recently released Phase 3 of the Youth Master Plan, which includes implementation steps and methods for improving youth well-being across multiple sectors.
The first step to fix the problems faced by youth? Fund the Youth Master Plan.
The Youth Master Plan is an opportunity to turn the ship away from decades of disinvestment and holistically care for young New Orleanians in a way that will be felt for generations to come.
One Youth Master Plan solution includes expanding opportunities for youth to be involved in decision-making and advocacy bodies across all public systems. Young people need to know that policymakers will honor their vision.
Children can’t fix society’s mistakes, but policymakers can fund a plan to support our youth and create a city that our children deserve.
RASHIDA GOVAN
director, New Orleans Youth Alliance
KAREN EVANS
director, Children and Youth Planning Board