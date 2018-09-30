Like it or not, socialism is back in fashion and gaining support among America’s youth. A recent YouGov survey found that 43 percent of respondents under the age of 30 had a favorable view of socialism, whereas only 32 percent had a favorable view of capitalism. (The polls don't measure the level of understanding of the respondents regarding the concepts and consequences involved). Despite mountains of empirical evidence, why would the most successful capitalist economy in history find it necessary to rehash the debate over capitalism versus socialism? Maybe this fact alone is a measure of how far adrift we are. Historically socialism has not come about as a consequence of free and fair elections, but in theory, it could. Therefore, uninformed voters could lead to electoral catastrophe.
It's time we looked beyond the blandishments of Bernie Sanders, Anastasia Ocasio-Cortez, and the typical campus snowflake. What is socialism? It is not communism, which is nothing more than a utopian vision of the future characterized by classless, stateless, and moneyless communal living — a situation that has never existed, even in the former Soviet Union. Nor is it capitalism — which is not fully descriptive of the U.S. economy, any more than communism was of the former Soviet Union. Socialism is an economic system in which the means of production (e.g., factories), capital (i.e., banks), and agricultural land (i.e., farms) are owned by the state. In some socialist countries, like Poland under Soviet domination, small privately owned farms were allowed to operate. In other countries, like the former Yugoslavia, supposedly a "third way" between Soviet communism and American capitalism, small mom-and-pop shops remained in private ownership. But all socialist regimes everywhere impose strict limits on private enterprise to curtail wealth accumulation and purportedly establish a relatively high degree of income equality. Unfortunately such measures tend to promote a race to the bottom — where everyone is equally poor. Nobody has yet figured out a way of combining genuine socialism with high rates of economic growth over a long period of time.
Capitalism is likewise misunderstood. It has two essential hallmarks. First, property is predominately in private hands, allowing market mechanisms to allocate goods and services through prices that signal businesses, workers and consumers to action. Second, capitalist economies generate large stocks of physical and human capital relative to the economy's income flows. This capital is absolutely essential to economic growth — without it the economic growth engine sputters and stalls.
Logic and empirical evidence do not deter those "progressives" who tell us it will be different this time. Which should serve as a reminder that arrogance is the anesthesia that deadens the pain of stupidity.
Robert Hebert
economist
Baton Rouge