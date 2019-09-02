In your newspaper, the head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development suggested an inability to make a decision on what to do about the many accidents on I-10 following the recent horrible accident on the Basin Bridge.

For the past 25 years. I have been writing to the governor in office at the time and expressing my frustration with the lack of State Police patrol.

Several years ago, a State Police superintendent responded to one of my letters stating that his officers were more interested in educating the public rather than issuing citations. What better education than taking money out of the pocket of traffic violators?

In my opinion, we do not need to reduce the speed limit on the basin more than the current 55 mph for truckers and 60 mph for automobile. The solution is State Police enforcement.

Since 2017, construction on I-10 between Lafayette and Breaux Bridge has been on going on, and many accidents have occurred involving at least one death. I have never seen a state trooper patrolling that area during this constructions phase.

You can travel from my home town to New Orleans and back and never see a state trooper on the highway. Where are they, and what are they doing?

Again, I say to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson that the solution is vigorous State Police patrolling of this highway. Not for just a few days, but every day.

I am sure if you do that, you will see a decline in accidents.

Paul Hebert

retired

Breaux Bridge