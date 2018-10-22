Your Oct. 10 editorial, “The Politics of Lawsuits” regarding parishes’ coastal damage lawsuits against oil companies opines:
“Whether a community should sue its leading employer is a key question. And the decision doesn’t belong to the lawyers or the politicians, it belongs to the voters.”
Louisiana Constitution, Article IX § 1 imposes an affirmative duty on all of Louisiana’s political subdivisions to protect the environment. They cannot, as our Louisiana Supreme Court admonished, simply “act as an umpire passively calling balls and strikes.” Filing suit to enforce violations of environmental laws is an obligation, not an option, of government.
For more than a century government has shirked its public trust obligation to protect Louisiana’s coast from industrial abuse that has brought it to the brink of obliteration. Should we now criticize government’s attempts, albeit at the eleventh hour, to save what (if anything) can be saved?
Effective and responsible environmental management is and should be based on science, facts and law — a matter for and within the expertise of our judicial systems, not a popular vote.
While we will never get the politics out of our coast because of the money and power associated with it (think jobs, contracts, property rights), the upshot of a governmental failure to act will be no coast to get the politics out of — with no Louisiana citizenry for oil and gas (or any industry) to employ. Sound policy and reasoning dictates that the responsible party should shoulder the financial responsibility for their profit-making activities that cause damage — not innocent taxpayers.
The importance of a free press to our society probably has never been more poignant than today. That freedom necessarily includes a corresponding obligation to learn and understand the facts, law, and science of an environmental issue before presenting opinion journalism that purports to inform and attempts to persuade.
William W. Goodell Jr.
environmental attorney
Lafayette