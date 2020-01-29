Will Sentell’s article gave us an overview of the Early Literacy Panel and their call for “$15 million (additional) per year to help ensure students are proficient in reading by the end of the third grade.”
Millions have been poured into Louisiana literacy initiatives over the last decade without significant gains. Science has shown dyslexia is a common, valid entity but there is no mention of dyslexia by this group despite a chapter on dyslexia in the newest edition of the Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics and articles published in the Journal of Pediatrics and the New England Journal of Medicine. The National Reading Panel gave us the components of reading — phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, reading fluency and comprehension strategies in April 2000.
The authors of these articles — Sally also was a member of the National Reading Panel — are Sally and Bennett Shaywitz of Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity and are both members of the American Academy of Science. They also sit on the board of the Dyslexia Resource Center in Baton Rouge.
The latest edition of Sally Shaywitz’s book, “Overcoming Dyslexia,” comes out this spring and talks about the Louisiana Key Academy. The DRC director, Kayla Reggio, started the Louisiana chapter of Academic Language Therapy Associates, which has 41 members. Kayla trained 13 of the 41 members. She was not asked to be on the panel nor was anyone from Louisiana Key Academy, which has close to 400 children with dyslexia.
Dyslexia was never mentioned by the panel members and is not addressed as part of the solution.
If as Sentell reports, Louisiana is going to adopt “scientific methods for instructing prospective teachers how to teach reading,” there has to be recognition of the one in five students with dyslexia and include significant time teaching teachers how to identify and teach students with dyslexia.
The state does not have a comprehensive, scientifically based plan to address this failure in our schools but LKA and the DRC are more than willing to be a part of one, as we currently work with schools across Louisiana and the country and were featured on the "CBS Sunday Morning Show."
LAURA CASSIDY
retired physician
Baton Rouge