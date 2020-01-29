Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, right, who was elected to finish her late husband Buddy Amoroso's term representing District 8 after he was struck and killed by an SUV while cycling on June 30, 2018, is hugged just before the start of the inaugural 'Buddy Ride' by Louisiana Key Academy Principal Heather Bourgeois, left, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Saturday's rides served as a fundraiser for the school for dyslexic children that was very dear to Amoroso's heart, because of his own childhood struggle with dyslexia.