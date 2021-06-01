Only one phrase comes to mind after reading this newspaper's May 27 editorial, the yearly attack on Louisiana’s film industry. To quote former actor and President Ronald Reagan — “There you go again.”
Let’s talk facts. The film industry delivered $700 million in earnings for residents over the past two years, supporting nearly 10,000 jobs. Close to $1 billion in sales were made to Louisiana businesses per year in both 2019 and 2020. In 2020, every dollar of credits certified resulted in an additional $6.12 in sales to local businesses and $2.25 in earnings to residents. In addition, according to a recent report from the Lt. Governor’s office, up to $2.5 billion in annual tourism revenue may be attributed to the film industry.
Last week, Disney announced a $40 million investment in Baton Rouge at Celtic Studios. Three weeks ago, filming took place in Leesville that resulted in over $650,000 spent directly into the economy. That money triggered a ripple effect of spending in the community. That investment is vital, and it doesn’t just vanish into thin air as some would believe.
Understanding the economic impact of Louisiana’s film industry requires visiting a production, talking with a small-business owner impacted, or visiting the communities in which they film.
In an era of changing mediums, we would expect this newspaper to be more aware of the realities of film and entertainment and to be a champion for Louisiana’s involvement. Instead, they’d rather allow states like Georgia, New Mexico and others to watch Louisiana shoot itself in the proverbial foot. Our industry creates content that is seen all over the world, time and time again. It delivers billions of dollars for our businesses and hundreds of millions for residents in earnings every year. That is the bigger picture.
TREY BURVANT
president, Louisiana Film Entertainment Association
New Orleans