Recently, I was sitting in the hospital waiting for my bride to be released after having a stent placed in one of her arteries. Since I had some time to kill, I thought I would pontificate a bit about Donald Trump and his Syria pullout decision. Here’s my take: Trump talked to the president of Turkey, then the next day he pulled the “tripwire” soldier contingency out of Syria.
So on Fox News Sunday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper revealed that Turkey was going to invade no matter what, so he took them out for safety's sake and “abandoned” the Kurds. So now, everyone is jumping his case. Now, let’s say he left them there and Turkey invaded? We have to send in more troops to protect those still there, and now we’re fighting Turkey, a NATO ally.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is loving it because we now have a circular firing squad going on, and he’s sitting pretty. But now, we don’t need to go in, and now the Kurds, some of whom are classified as terrorists, are aligning themselves with the Russians and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad of Syria, so what? Now the ISIS prisoners who escaped from captivity are gonna have to fight Russia and Assad and the Kurds. Seems to me, Trump got us out of a trap and a no-win situation.
In one fell swoop, he called the bluff of the wienies in Europe who refused to either participate in the Syrian fight against ISIS or take their crummy citizens who identify as ISIS fighters back to their own country. He also fulfilled a campaign promise by finally exiting one of the “S***hole” countries before we became mired in it like Afghanistan and Iraq. What’s not to like about that? Geaux, Trump!
Bill Reed
retired
Broussard