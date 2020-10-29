On Oct. 21, a letter was written on behalf of business and community leaders to each member of the School Board of East Baton Rouge Parish. Our group believes that in the wake of the unfortunate resignation of former superintendent Leslie Brown, bold new leadership must swiftly be put into place. The letter, signed by myself, Mike Polito and Brian Haymon, has now been endorsed by more than 50 business and civic leaders, and that number continues to grow. Many have called to say their leadership positions in civic and philanthropic organizations do not permit them to publicly endorse such a letter, but their support is strong and will be applied in non-public ways.
Our letter responded to the board’s Oct. 15 decision to name Adam Smith as interim superintendent. This decision — designed to give time to recommence a national search for a new superintendent — comes on the heels of a months-long national search that yielded multiple stellar candidates. At its Oct. 15 meeting the board did not choose the search runner-up Nakia Towns. Instead, they chose Smith.
Given the pandemic, budget shortfalls and other crises, the board’s decision to restart another search that may extend well into 2021 is inexplicable. Towns and Marshall Tuck — another product of the search just concluded — are both nationally recognized education leaders who would bring vision, courage, and the change leadership we desperately need. Given the board’s decision and current deep divide, we would not blame these fine candidates for withdrawing from consideration.
The path the board chose means that when it is all said and done, our children will have lost more than a year of superintendent leadership when it was needed most. That lost learning can never be recovered. This will further disadvantage our students, many of whom are the most at risk. It is a travesty of justice and morality, and board members have no one to blame but themselves.
For many in the local business, civic, and philanthropic community this was the last straw. We are tired of wallowing in excuses, failing schools, and propping up a system that is more about protecting the status quo than about giving every child an excellent education. We are fed up with the pettiness, name calling, and accusations of racism that make a mockery of board meetings and embarrass our community. With due respect to Mr. Smith, a good man that has worked hard for our children, there is a reason the board did not select him as a finalist the first time. He is a product of the very system board members claim they want to change. We urge the board to hire a bold and innovative new leader, one that will give every child in our community an opportunity to receive an excellent education.
RICHARD A. LIPSEY
businessman
Baton Rouge