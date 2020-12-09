I thoroughly enjoyed Walter Block's guest column on the late Walter E. Williams. Thank you for publishing it.
I too shall greatly miss one of my all-time favorite op-ed essayists. Williams had a wellspring of knowledge that I wish I had. I was deeply shocked and saddened on learning of his death. I am so glad that he had a chance to teach one more class and write one more op-ed essay.
I purchased a lot of books during this year's lockdown, which I do intend to read. I will certainly make room to read Williams’ books and if at all possible more of his op-eds if I can find them.
MARIA E. SPICUZA
secretary
Kenner