According to the Oct. 19 editorial, this newspaper believes the "women who've lodged complaints about rape, beatings, humiliation and degradation at the hands of male athletes at LSU should have the rapt attention of everyone who holds a position of authority on campus." Coach Ed Orgeron's boss, Athletic Director Scott Woodward, certainly falls in that category.
In the same newspaper, sports columnist Scott Rabalais thinks Woodward is the most qualified person to hire the next football coach. If Woodward is allowed to remain in his position and make that decision it will speak volumes about the priorities at LSU.
MARK WEBER
retired business executive
New Orleans