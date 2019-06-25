Like many people my age, I joined the military after 9-11. I served as a combat medic in Iraq for 15 months from 2003-2004.
When I see the reports coming out of these prison camps in which we are keeping migrants caught at the southern border, and the callous disregard my fellow citizens have for those people, it makes me wonder why I ever thought this country was worth defending. It points to a serious moral failure that the terrorists who plotted the 9-11 attacks are housed in better conditions than the children of people whose only crime is trying to flee oppression and poverty to pick vegetables in the greatest nation that has ever existed on this earth.
Shame on us, and may history judge us harshly. I'm not saying we just let people come in without any screening, but we have an obligation to do a better job caring for the people we take into custody. Iran is doing a better job of this than we are, and they are supposed to be the bad guys.
Christopher Schilling
instrument technician
Baton Rouge