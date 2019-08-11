There's no comparison in the aftermath of the horrific shooting in El Paso. The administration is catching a lot of heat due to the president's rhetoric about Hispanics and that community in particular. The conservative media's reaction is to point out that the shooter in Dayton is a supporter of Elizabeth Warren and conclude that she should shoulder the same blame that is being heaped on Donald Trump.
If she had spent the last three years talking about "people who go out to nightclubs" being a threat to America and our very way of life, they would have a point. Since that is not the case, their comparison is absolutely absurd.
Paul Duffy
self-employed
Baton Rouge