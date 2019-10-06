Based on his own words and actions since being elected, I believe President Donald Trump has violated his oath of office and demonstrated his unfitness to be president in multiple ways.
Yet his defenders will insist that I would support impeachment simply because I’m unhappy that Trump was elected in the first place. This is a convenient lapse in logic. Just because I’m unhappy that an individual moved into my neighborhood, it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t call the police when I see him vandalizing every home on the block.
Jerry Meunier
attorney
New Orleans