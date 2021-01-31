It is very important to remember President Donald Trump's accomplishments.
Remember he is and will always be a New York businessman, not a politician.
His brash and obnoxious, egotistical way of speaking definitely made things happen.
We now have a president who rarely spoke and never answers any substantial questions but on his first day managed to lose thousands of jobs, alienate our closest ally, Canada, and increase China's power.
President Joe Biden's transgender policy will damage women's sports as they compete against men who have become women.
We don't need a sweet-talking president but rather one who is transparent and does what he says.
Vice President Kamala Harris also seems to have the giggles every time she is asked anything substantial.
Action speaks louder than words and Biden's initial actions have not been good.
PHYLLIS LEVY
retired teacher
New Orleans