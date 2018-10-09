To watch Drew Brees break Peyton Manning's all-time passing record was phenomenal. The feat, on our home field, with a touchdown pass, added to the special moment. To see Brees hug his sons and kiss his wife and daughter brought tears to my eyes. He hugged teammates and waved to the crowd in appreciation, always giving credit to those who helped him achieve his goals. I watched people in the stands, of all persuasions, cheer in adulation, as I did from home.
Next, on the television at half-time, the celebration was continued with a performance by Lil Wayne. Maybe I am old and not in tune with the times; however, it seemed as though every other word in the lyrics was bleeped out due to profanity. Furthermore, the artist seemed to be continually grabbing his crouch.
This genre of music certainly has its place and it seems as though Lil Wayne is at the forefront. Notwithstanding, this performance would have been better served at a different time in NFL history.
If it were up to me, I would have chosen “You're Simply the Best” by Tina Turner because Drew is and Tina is as well. Overall, it is my opinion that the NFL is in serious need of new consultation.
Nathan Gurley
teacher
Belle Chasse