In the discussion of House Bill 813, what is being glossed over is the impact it would have on in vitro fertilization and the treatment of infertility.
The present law defines "unborn child" as any individual of the human species from fertilization and implantation until birth. The proposed law amends that to define "unborn child" as an individual human being from fertilization until birth.
As you can see from the present to the proposed law, state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, struck the words "and implantation" out of the text, effectively making ANY fertilized egg or embryo equivalent to a born, living person.
Current Louisiana law already gives personhood to an embryo. But the current law stipulates that if it fails to develop for 36 hours, it is no longer considered a person. That means that if a fertilized egg “dies” (which most of them do naturally), no need to worry — OK to discard.
Now every embryologist and fertility doctor in the state might be liable for murder by letting a fertilized egg die. No viable embryo is ever discarded in Louisiana.
If this bill passes in its current form, all fertility doctors (including myself) will likely leave. One in eight couples trying to conceive are unable to; infertility impacts hundreds of thousands of couples each year.
Almost 2,000 IVF procedures are completed in Louisiana each year. That equates to over 1,000 babies annually who otherwise would not be born.
It is unacceptable for a committee to pass this legislation (7-2 vote) without considering the implications on infertile couples. If you or someone you know has been treated for infertility, you owe it to them to speak out to your representatives against HB813. Please speak up on behalf of one in eight couples trying to build their families.
JOHN STORMENT, MD
medical director, Fertility Answers, LLC
Lafayette