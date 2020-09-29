Headlines are not facts.
This is readily pointed out in the article by one of your writers on Sept. 10 regarding Hurricane Sally under the headline "Experts link stall to global warming." The writer, Mark Schleifstein, is quick to state that the slow-moving storm, Sally, was tied to global warming. Yet, in the very next paragraph he states that "the National Hurricane Center and local offices of the National Weather Service say it was Sally's interaction with daily weather features, and not the broader change in climate conditions that made effects difficult to predict." Huh?
Your writer goes on to quote Timothy Hall, a "climate scientist" in an article from 2019 on a study of stalling phenomenon written in a climate science journal. Hall states, "Although the article did not conclude there was a climate change link to the stalling," he said the link is there. Huh?
Hall "agrees that uncertainties remain in directly linking wind trends to the increase in stalling" and that computer modeling to test that theory has not been completed." Huh?
In Schleifstein's long and detailed article he states that Frank Marks, director of the NOAA Research Division, says he is "not convinced" that the recent spate of hurricanes like Sally is driven by global warming. Huh?
Marks goes on to point out that there are similar examples of storms like Sally stretching back more than 40 years. One such storm was Hurricane Easy in 1950, when it stalled for two days and dumped 45 inches of rain on one town in Florida. Was there a global warming phenomenon 70 years ago?
So, as to the headline "Experts link stall to global warming" one has to say, "Huh?"
JIM BELLINA
medical doctor
Gretna