The subject of the death penalty is of particular interest to me because nine years ago, my daughter and her husband were murdered in their home near Pensacola, Florida, by a gang of men led by a psychopath named Leonard Patrick Gonzalez. Video cameras in the house recorded most of the horrific event. There was no doubt who pulled the trigger. My daughter was shot five times in the face and chest with a 9-mm handgun wielded by Gonzalez. Three of the perpetrators present at the scene testified that Gonzalez was the sole shooter. He was convicted at trial by a unanimous jury verdict and sentenced to death by the presiding judge.
As in Louisiana, executions are rare in Florida. There is no doubt that innocent people have mistakenly been put to death, and comprehensive safeguards need to be in place to prevent this from happening. Of course, the evidence and trial procedure should be reviewed by a competent authority. However, this process need not take 10 or 20 years. The current lengthy appeals process practically guarantees that convicted murderers will spend many years on death row and are more likely to die of old age than by any other means.
Common sense should dictate that, where the evidence reveals conclusively that a perpetrator has taken the life of an innocent human, he consequently forfeits it for himself; that this is a crime that deprives him of his right to live.
As to the method of administering this punishment? History is replete with every conceivable means of killing our fellow humans, from burning at the stake to beheading to firing squads to hanging and electrocution, just to name a few. The general consensus of opinion today seems to be that most of these methods are too barbaric for our taste, so we have settled upon lethal injection as the most humane way of killing someone, kind of like disposing of a rabid dog.
It is hard to imagine how the killing of a beloved family member can make you feel — until it happens to you. My daughter and her husband had fostered and adopted a dozen children over the years, most with special needs. Nine were present in the home the day their parents were murdered. Personally, I would be quite willing to execute my daughter’s murderer myself, by any means possible.
Ed Brock
retired Army officer
Baton Rouge