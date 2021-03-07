Mickey Christensen is the latest in a series of letter writers who apparently don’t understand the concept of transitioning away from oil and gas.
His letter says he is concerned about what happens “if oil and gas are shut down.” That has never, ever been suggested by Joe Biden or anyone else.
What’s happening — what’s inevitable — is that the world is transitioning away from oil, coal and natural gas toward more sustainable and less polluting energy sources. But it’s a transition that will last for decades.
Nobody’s “ready to jettison” either oil or gas in spite of what his letter’s own headline suggests. And both oil and gas have dozens of other uses as for dozens of products like plastics and fertilizer.
In other words, the sky has not fallen. It’s not even seriously cracked.
Louisiana needs to take advantage of the transition to concentrate upon education and seek out new sources of jobs and taxes. The future is not behind us.
RUSS WISE
investor
LaPlace