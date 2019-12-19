Regarding your recent article, “State tax breaks flow to firms building chemical plants overseas, then shipping them to Louisiana,” the story implies building modules overseas and shipping them for final assembly deprives Louisiana of economic benefit. The truth is, this very practice makes it possible to bring thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic growth for local communities and the state.
Modularization is a common practice. These are very complicated pieces of equipment that must be built to precise standards by firms that specialize in this work. This practice can reduce safety risks and delays related to weather or labor shortages.
This process still requires hundreds to thousands of local workers to prepare site infrastructure and assemble the modules.
Using the article’s example, Louisiana was able to attract Methanex, a Canadian-based company and the world’s leading supplier of methanol, to relocate two of its plants from Chile to Geismar. The relocation required 1,500 construction workers to reassemble the plant on-site. Where there was once a field in Ascension Parish, there is now a thriving methanol production complex providing jobs for over 175 families. That doesn’t count Louisiana vendors and suppliers that provide services to the facility on a continuing basis.
Another example, Sasol spent $40 million in Calcasieu Parish to permanently improve local roads and utilities to accommodate its modular transports. Louisiana engineers and construction workers made that possible. That’s in addition to the 6,500 construction workers Sasol employed throughout the five-year construction phase. So far, Sasol has added 768 new jobs to its existing 450-employee workforce, 92% of whom are Louisiana residents, bringing total direct employment to over 1,200.
The real reason these and similar projects receive industrial tax exemptions is they generate long-term economic benefits for Louisiana. Permanent jobs, millions of dollars in state and local taxes annually — even during the exemption period. That contribution further increases when the exemption period ends.
Louisiana does not consider construction methods in its Industrial Property Tax Exemption Program evaluation process because the exemption is based on the taxable value of the property. Regardless of where the parts came from, the taxable value goes up in Louisiana and that increase hits our tax rolls. Similarly, neighboring states of Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas do not give separate consideration based on where the equipment originates.
Opponents are trying to draw attention to theoretical “cuts” ITEP makes into potential benefits. They say a project created thousands of construction jobs, but we could’ve had more. Or a project generated millions of dollars in taxes, but it could’ve been more.
The reality is the alternative would’ve been zero, not more.
Gregory Bowser
president, Louisiana Chemical Association
Baton Rouge