The New Orleans City Council Street Renaming Commission undertook a herculean task in researching, brainstorming and making recommendations for so many streets across our city. As part of that process, it established a framework that prioritized honoring people who never would have been considered in the past. Final decisions will rest with the City Council.
Without question, it’s an admirable goal and one that employs a logical, methodical process. But as with many frameworks, sometimes there can be very good reasons for an exception.
I’m sure your readers will agree that New Orleans is rightly envied for its world-famous historic neighborhoods, and in particular, the nationally landmarked Vieux Carré, also known as the French Quarter.
The Quarter’s historical street grid is nearly the same today as when designed for the creation of our city. But a change was made as recently as 1909, when a street was renamed for Confederate veteran Gov. Francis Nicholls.
That Quarter street was originally called — and for almost 200 years remained — rue de l’Hopital (French), calle del Hospital (Spanish) and Hospital Street (English).
That street name was also used in Tremé, but, interestingly, before the area was developed as the neighborhood we know today, the road up to the Vieux Carré was considered the final segment of Bayou Road.
In 1909, there were objections when the street was renamed Governor Nicholls Street. Historian Jari Honora writes that there were efforts over the years to change the name back. And, there is a growing consensus that we should now finally return the street to the names it held for approximately 200 years.
A recent request for opinions by one French Quarter organization found that more than 85% of its member respondents favored restoring the original name. The boards of both the Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents and Associates (VCPORA) and French Quarter Citizens have voted to recommend rue de l’Hopital or Hospital Street. The Historic Faubourg Treme Association voted to return the street to its earlier name Bayou Road.
This is not to diminish any 20th- or 21st-century citizens who might be suggested. We should find ways to honor our modern-day heroes.
Recognizing how important history is to our economy and culture in New Orleans, the City Council should move us forward by renaming Governor Nicholls Street as rue de l’Hopital in the Vieux Carré and Bayou Road in Tremé.
We have numerous instances where streets change names on the French Quarter’s edge at Canal Street, so we can mirror that at North Rampart Street.
Let’s stand together, embrace our future, and reflect our rich, multi-cultural history.
NATHAN CHAPMAN
French Quarter resident
New Orleans