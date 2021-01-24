My advice to the Republican Party: Impeach Donald Trump to prevent him from running for political office again.
The Republican Party’s platform is a winning platform with widespread support on the following issues: capitalism, limited government, financial responsibility, border security, freedom of speech, support for our military and law enforcement, etc.
Unfortunately, Trump’s narcissistic, obnoxious, repulsive behavior and rhetoric has obscured the Republican Party’s platform. In 2020, America did not vote against the Republican platform, they voted against “The Donald.”
Impeaching Trump is the Republican Party’s opportunity to regain credibility and control of their party by nominating a respected, intelligent, articulate statesman that can present the party’s platform in a positive, less confrontational manner that Americans will relate to.
THOMAS NOLAN THOMPSON
retired engineer
Eden Isle